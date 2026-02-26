Heavy police presence was reported in Menomonee Falls early Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed for a residence in the Hummingbird Way area.

WATCH: Heavy police presence in Menomonee Falls early Thursday morning

Heavy police presence in Menomonee Falls after search warrant issued for a residence

Armored vehicles and assistance from additional law enforcement, including from the West Allis Police Department, were seen in the neighborhood, surrounding a home.

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

TMJ4 News reached out to local law enforcement for more information but have not heard back yet.

This is a developing story.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip