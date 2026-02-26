Heavy police presence in Menomonee Falls after search warrant issued for a residence

Heavy police presence was reported in Menomonee Falls early Thursday morning after a search warrant was executed for a residence in the Hummingbird Way area.
WATCH: Heavy police presence in Menomonee Falls early Thursday morning
Armored vehicles and assistance from additional law enforcement, including from the West Allis Police Department, were seen in the neighborhood, surrounding a home.
TMJ4 News reached out to local law enforcement for more information but have not heard back yet.
This is a developing story.
