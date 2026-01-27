OCONOMOWOC, Wis. — An overnight fire at an Oconomowoc hotel is believed to have been caused by a heating unit, according to the Western Lakes Fire District.

Crews responded to the Town Place Suites, where they were met with visible smoke.

Watch: What we know in the fire investigation

Heating unit caused overnight fire at Oconomowoc hotel, fire department says

By the time the crews arrived, a partial evacuation of the hotel had already taken place, according to the fire department. Crews then discovered an attic fire after breaching the ceiling, and suppression efforts began.

Western Lakes Fire District

The cause of the fire was determined to be an extension cord powering a heating unit near sprinkler pipes, according to the fire department.

No injuries were reported.

