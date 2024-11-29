Heart of the community: Muskego small businesses hope shoppers stop by for Small Business Saturday

Every small business owner has their own unique story—of just trying to provide for themselves and their family—and that’s why where you spend your money is so critical to small business owners.

With Small Business Saturday tomorrow, Muskego area businesses talked about the impact your dollars have.

A cup of coffee has turned from a passion into a business for husband and wife Aaron and Melissa Hale.

"It started as I just want to share a great coffee with people," said Aaron Hale, co-owner of AM Coffee Co.

TMJ4 AM COFFEE CO.

They started AM Coffee Co. as a way to share great coffee with the community and provide for their family. You could describe them as coffee caterers.

"Coffee catering, being hired by a business or an individual who’s doing a wedding or baby shower, allows us flexibility and, at the same time, the ability to make money that can support our family," said Aaron.

"It’s kind of like an experience, like bringing a coffee shop to them. They're in a different setting but still getting that really fun cup of coffee," said Melissa Hale.

Along with catering events, the couple also hosts a coffee club. They believe a cup of coffee can open doors for meaningful conversations and connect the community.

"That’s the heart behind everything we do... helping people make better coffee," said Aaron.

The coffee club takes place in a variety of locations, and on Tuesday, they stopped at Boho Luxe Boutique in Muskego.

Owner Marisa Schmitz opened this storefront featuring women’s apparel and accessories in March after building a large following online.

"I’ve met so many amazing women in the community and even outside the community that travel to see us and shop with us. I’m loving it," said Marisa.

Marisa said her storefront is a dream come true, and with Small Business Saturday coming up, she hopes customers will shop local.

"It’s a time to celebrate and support our small businesses. Even throughout the year, it’s so important. Fridays might be for the big-box stores, but come out for Small Business Saturday and shop local. We have some really great deals too," said Marisa.

Supporting local has a big impact on a small business's success.

Just a few minutes down the road is Muskego Feed and Seed.

TMJ4 MUSKEGO FEED & SEED



Nicky Chelius started this business four years ago after previously working in a feed store.

"I love feeding animals—that’s my gig. So we tried it. I wasn’t an entrepreneur and had no clue what running a business was like. I knew what feedbags were like, so we started with that. It was a dream," said Nicky.

Inside the store, you’ll find feed for all types of animals—from birds to horses, cats, and dogs—but you’ll also see handmade creations from other local crafters for sale.

"We really put our heart and soul into it," said Nicky.

Nicky said without the support of the Muskego community, none of this would have been possible.

"We’ve grown from 5,000 to 10,000 square feet, but the Muskego community is literally the whole reason. They’re the most supportive, caring, and understanding community," said Nicky.

So as you spend your dollars this weekend doing some holiday shopping, Nicky and other business owners hope you consider supporting small businesses—not just on Saturday but throughout the year.

"People come in and say, 'I saw your bumper sticker. I saw your sweatshirt.' I can’t believe it—it brings them out here," said Nicky.

"Everyone’s dollar that comes in is used responsibly. It’s put back into the community or back into the business," said Nicky.

And most of these small businesses also find ways to give back to the community.

Boho Luxe is hosting a toy drive through the end of the day Saturday, and Muskego Feed and Seed previously rallied the community to fill a truck of supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

