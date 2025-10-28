He learned guitar with one hand — now he’s helping students write a song for Oconomowoc’s 150th anniversary

OCONOMOWOC — Hundreds of Oconomowoc students are writing a new song to celebrate their hometown — and they’re doing it with help from a Nashville musician who grew up in Waukesha County.

Singer-songwriter Tony Memmel, who was born with one hand and taught himself to play guitar, is spending three days in classrooms across the district as part of an artist-in-residence program.

He is working with students from 10 Oconomowoc schools to compose lyrics, build rhythm and workshop melody ideas that reflect what the city means to them.

“It’s about creating something brand new — something that’s never been heard before,” Memmel said.

Students learned local history woven into their lyrics, such as “Oconomowoc,” meaning “where the waters meet,” and that the city hosted the first public screening of “The Wizard of Oz.”

“It means home,” seventh grader Carmen Kost said.

For many students, Memmel’s journey is just as powerful as the music. He learned to play guitar despite being born without a left hand — a lesson in perseverance that students said stuck with them after rehearsal.

“Anything is possible if you put your mind to it,” eighth grader Tietrich Mandigo said.

The song, “We Are What’s Next,” will debut during a free community concert Tuesday night at the Oconomowoc Arts Center. The performance begins at 7 p.m. and is open to the public.

The celebrations don’t end there.

On Wednesday, Oconomowoc High School will host a separate 150th Celebration Concert featuring student choirs, band and orchestra performing a specially commissioned piece with guest composers, retired music directors and local officials, including the mayor and school board members. That performance will be held in the OHS Fieldhouse and is also free to the public.

Both events are sponsored by the Imagine a Day Foundation, a nonprofit that funds student access to the arts and brings professional artists into local schools.

“We’re not just writing a song — we’re asking who came before us, and how we fit into that story. It helps students see they’re part of what comes next,” Memmel said.

