Hard to watch: Delafield officer saves a teen attempting suicide

Across the country and here locally teens and children are reporting more mental health issues. In Delafield, the police recently saved a teen who was considering suicide. It was all captured on an officer’s body camera video. It is a triggering and emotional topic so we want to warn you, that some people might find this story disturbing.

TMJ4 Reporter Rebecca Klopf wipes away tears as Chief Landon Nyren agrees, the body camera video they are viewing is hard to watch.



“Just a young kid, you know,” said Rebecca as Chief Landon Nyren nods.

The video is from two weeks ago. Officers were called that there was a person on a highway overpass who was considering suicide.

"Got an individual on the bridge there. He is yelling at the officers to stay away,” said Nyren.

TMJ4 Chief Nyren points out how low the guardrail is on the bridge especially when someone stands right next to it.

That individual is a teen in high school. The officers who responded both had crisis intervention training. But one of the officers also had specialized FBI training in hostage negotiation. He went to talk to the teen.

Unidentified teen: “I just want to be enough."

Officer: "Enough for who?"

Teen: "Anyone."

Officer: "Tell me about it."

TMJ4 Chief Nyren and reporter Rebecca Klopf watch the video of the teen on the bridge.

While watching the video Chief Nyren says unfortunately these calls are more common than in the past.

"Mental health with kids is even more prevalent now. We are seeing them more and more,” said Nyren.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, across the U.S. 29 percent of students have experienced poor mental health. The numbers are even worse in Waukesha County schools.

“Youth in Waukesha County high schools struggle particularly with anxiety, depression and self-harm thoughts. That was about 56% of the youth,” said Penny Nevicosi who is part of child and family services for the Waukesha County Health Department.

Nationwide, one in 10 students have attempted suicide according to the CDC. It is why Delafield Police wanted to share this video.

At this point, the officer has gotten very close to the teen and is asking him to come back away from the overpass with him.

Officer: "Do you mind walking back there and you and I can keep talking."

The teen then shows the officer his phone with someone he wants to call. That’s when the officer makes a grab and pulls the teen to him.

Teen screaming: “I’m not a bad guy, I’m not a bad guy.”

Officer: “Relax, relax, relax.”

Teen screaming: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Officer: “Relax. You aren’t in any trouble. You aren’t in any trouble. We are here to help you.”

"As a parent, thank God,” said reporter Rebecca Klopf as she watched the video for the first time with the chief. “But also, just the pain that kid… (wipes eyes)… is feeling."

Rebecca Klopf wipes tears as Chief Nyren says he also thinks about being a parent.



"They got through the initial fear from the kid and got him the help he needed,” said Nyren.

The chief said both of those officers on the bridge had one thought.

"They are making sure the parent gets to see their kid again,” said Nyren.

Mental Health Resources

This is a difficult topic. If you need help right now and it is an emergency dial 911. You can also dial 988 if you are having a mental health emergency and want to talk to a counselor in Wisconsin.

If you are looking for resources in Waukesha, the Waukesha County Health Department says a mental health intake worker is available during regular business hours, 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, to answer questions and to help you find the right services to meet your needs.

Call (262) 548-7666. Outside of normal hours dial 211.

