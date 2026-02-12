Greek Fest moving to Waukesha County Expo Center for 61st annual event

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Greek Fest is moving to Waukesha.

The popular festival has been at State Fair Park in West Allis since 2006. However, this summer, Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church announced that the beloved festival celebrating Greek culture will find a new home at the Waukesha County Expo Center for its 61st run.

Despite the new venue, organizers say guests can expect the same festivities, traditions, music and warm hospitality that have defined the festival.

“We are thrilled to bring Greek Fest to a new location,” said Greg Papachristou, parish council president of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church. “As we looked for a venue that would build on our success at State Fair Park, the Waukesha County Expo Center grounds stood out as a place where we can grow and serve even more Greek Fest enthusiasts.”

TMJ4 Greek Fest in 2017.

According to the organizers, in addition to the new venue, the fest will feature new menu items, expanded entertainment and additional cultural experiences.

Details such as entertainment schedules, menus and activities are expected to be announced in the coming months. Greek Fest will take place June 19-21.

The Waukesha County Expo Center grounds are at 1000 Northview Road, Waukesha, Wisconsin 53188.

