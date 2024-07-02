Grand Marshal excited for 'Through the Decades' Independence Day extravaganza

4th of July celebrations are quickly approaching and we have list of events to put on your radar.

We heard about the “Through the Decades” parade and firework extravaganza from our friends in during our “Let’s Talk Waukesha” Listening session. TMJ4’s Sydni Eure spoke with this year’s Grand Marshal, Jerry Couri.

TMJ4, Sydni Eure Jerry Couri is the Grand Marshal for the Waukesha “Through the Decades” 4th of July parade. The city will also have a “Fireworks Extravaganza” on Wednesday night at Lowell Park.



Jerry is also the President & CEO of the Couri Insurance Agency, a long-time sponsor of the Independence Day celebrations in Waukesha.

“As long as I can, as long as different business people can, we’re going to support it and make sure that it happens,” said Couri.

Waukesha could be a great place to start a new tradition, especially after the the Milwaukee County Parks Department said their Lakefront show is canceled due to lack of sponsorship.

Not only will you be able to catch fireworks at 9:30 at Lowell Park Wednesday Night, starting at 6:00pm, there will also be a neighborhood beer garden, live music and more than 15 food trucks. The “Through the Decades” parade will be Thursday starting at 11:00am.

The firework show and parade are two things people in this city take a lot of pride in after hearing other cities are cutting back on celebrations. Jerry said he’ll always do whatever he can to make sure some traditions never fade. He said it’s important to share this holiday, its stories and purpose with children and future generations because “the more we celebrate, the more we understand. The more we understand, the more we appreciate.”

“I feel as though you and I or people need to give to communities to help out and everything that I can do, I will do,” said Jerry. “Rather than complain about it, the best thing I can do is try to change and try to help.”

Everything you need to know about Waukesha’s events this week can be found by clicking the link here.

Here is a list to other Independence Day celebrations taking place all over the region. If you have anything to add please reach out and let us know so we can update this list!

