4th of July celebrations across Southeastern Wisconsin

Looking for a way to celebrate the 4th of July but don't know where to start?
You've come to the right place!
Here is a list of events celebrating Independence Day across Southeastern Wisconsin:
Milwaukee County:
The lakefront fireworks have been canceled due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department.
Alcott Park - July 4th
Location: 3751 S. 97th St.
Parade: Starts at 9:45 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.
Enderis Playfield - July 4th
Location: 298 N. 72nd St.
Parade: Starts at 8:45 a.m.
Fireworks: No fireworks
Gordan Park- July 4th
Location: 2828 N Humbolt Blvd.
Parade: Starts at 11 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.
Humboldt Park - July 4th
Location: 3000 S. Howell Ave.
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.
Jackson Park - July 4th
Location: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.
Parade: No parade
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.
DR. MLK Center - July 4th
Location: 1531 W. Vliet St.
Parade: No parade but there will be other activities throughout the day.
Fireworks: No fireworks
Lake Park - July 4th
Location: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
Lincoln Park - July 4th
Location: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.
Parade: No parade
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
Mitchell Park - July 4th
Location: 2600 W. Pierce St.
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
Noyes Park - July 4th
Location: 8225 Good Hope Rd.
Parade: No parade
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
Washington Park - July 4th
Location: 1859 N. 40th St.
Parade: No parade
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
Wilson Park - July 4th
Location: 1601 W. Howard Ave.
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.
Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m
City of Kenosha:
Lakefront Parks - July 4th - 5th
Location: Lakefront
Fireworks: Start at 9:30 p.m on the 4th
Live music will also be available both on the 4th and the 5th for those looking to celebrate!
Shoreline South Stage - Wolfenbuttel Park
Shoreline North Stage - Third Ave and 57th St.
Racine:
4th of July Fest - July 4th
Location: North Beach
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m. along Main St.
Fireworks: Start at dusk
Sheboygan:
Freedom Fest-
July 3rd -
Veterans Boat Parade: Begins at dusk and goes along the riverfront
July 4th -
Parade: Starts at 9 a.m. near N 8th St. and Center Ave.
Fireworks: Starts at 9:30 p.m. in the South Pier Area
Menomonee Falls
Fireworks - July 3rd
Location: Near the Menomonee Falls High School
When: Fireworks start at dusk
If you know of a local 4th of July celebration we should add please let us know!
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.