4th of July celebrations across Southeastern Wisconsin

Looking for a way to celebrate the 4th of July but don't know where to start?

You've come to the right place!

Here is a list of events celebrating Independence Day across Southeastern Wisconsin:

Milwaukee County:

The lakefront fireworks have been canceled due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department.

Alcott Park - July 4th

Location: 3751 S. 97th St.

Parade: Starts at 9:45 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.

Enderis Playfield - July 4th

Location: 298 N. 72nd St.

Parade: Starts at 8:45 a.m.

Fireworks: No fireworks

Gordan Park - July 4th

Location: 2828 N Humbolt Blvd.

Parade: Starts at 11 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.

Humboldt Park - July 4th

Location: 3000 S. Howell Ave.

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.

Jackson Park - July 4th

Location: 3500 W. Forest Home Ave.

Parade: No parade

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m.

DR. MLK Center - July 4th

Location: 1531 W. Vliet St.

Parade: No parade but there will be other activities throughout the day.

Fireworks: No fireworks

Lake Park - July 4th

Location: 3233 E. Kenwood Blvd.

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

Lincoln Park - July 4th

Location: 1301 W. Hampton Ave.

Parade: No parade

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

Mitchell Park - July 4th

Location: 2600 W. Pierce St.

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

Noyes Park - July 4th

Location: 8225 Good Hope Rd.

Parade: No parade

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

Washington Park - July 4th

Location: 1859 N. 40th St.

Parade: No parade

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

Wilson Park - July 4th

Location: 1601 W. Howard Ave.

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m.

Fireworks: Start at 9:15 p.m

City of Kenosha:

Lakefront Parks - July 4th - 5th

Location: Lakefront

Fireworks: Start at 9:30 p.m on the 4th

Live music will also be available both on the 4th and the 5th for those looking to celebrate!

Shoreline South Stage - Wolfenbuttel Park

Shoreline North Stage - Third Ave and 57th St.

Racine:

4th of July Fest - July 4th

Location: North Beach

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m. along Main St.

Fireworks: Start at dusk

Sheboygan:

Freedom Fest-

July 3rd -

Veterans Boat Parade: Begins at dusk and goes along the riverfront

July 4th -

Parade: Starts at 9 a.m. near N 8th St. and Center Ave.

Fireworks: Starts at 9:30 p.m. in the South Pier Area

Menomonee Falls

Fireworks - July 3rd

Location: Near the Menomonee Falls High School

When: Fireworks start at dusk

If you know of a local 4th of July celebration we should add please let us know!

