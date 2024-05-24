Watch Now
Milwaukee July 3rd lakefront fireworks canceled; lack of sponsorship

fireworks new year's july 4 independence celebrate
Posted at 4:47 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24

MILWAUKEE — The annual July 3rd fireworks at the lakefront will not be held this year due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department,

The fireworks show is held every year and is a tradition for many.

Alternative celebrations will be held in place of the fireworks.

July Fourth fireworks shows and celebrations in Milwaukee County include:

  • Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park
  • Cudahy: Sheridan Park
  • Glendale: Kletzsch Park
  • South Milwaukee: Grant Park
  • City of Milwaukee:
  • Alcott Park
  • Wilson Park
  • Mitchell Park
  • Washington Park
  • Noyes Park
  • Lincoln Park 
  • Jackson Park 
  • Humboldt Park 
  • Gordon Park 
  • Lake Park 
  • King Park (No fireworks - celebration only)
