Milwaukee July 3rd lakefront fireworks canceled; lack of sponsorship

MILWAUKEE — The annual July 3rd fireworks at the lakefront will not be held this year due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department,

The fireworks show is held every year and is a tradition for many.

Alternative celebrations will be held in place of the fireworks.

July Fourth fireworks shows and celebrations in Milwaukee County include:

Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park

Cudahy: Sheridan Park

Glendale: Kletzsch Park

South Milwaukee: Grant Park

City of Milwaukee:



Alcott Park

Wilson Park

Mitchell Park

Washington Park

Noyes Park

Lincoln Park

Jackson Park

Humboldt Park

Gordon Park

Lake Park

King Park (No fireworks - celebration only)



