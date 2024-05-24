Milwaukee July 3rd lakefront fireworks canceled; lack of sponsorship

MILWAUKEE — The annual July 3rd fireworks at the lakefront will not be held this year due to a lack of sponsorship, according to the Milwaukee County Parks Department,
The fireworks show is held every year and is a tradition for many.
Alternative celebrations will be held in place of the fireworks.
July Fourth fireworks shows and celebrations in Milwaukee County include:
- Hales Corners: Hales Corners Park
- Cudahy: Sheridan Park
- Glendale: Kletzsch Park
- South Milwaukee: Grant Park
- City of Milwaukee:
- Alcott Park
- Wilson Park
- Mitchell Park
- Washington Park
- Noyes Park
- Lincoln Park
- Jackson Park
- Humboldt Park
- Gordon Park
- Lake Park
- King Park (No fireworks - celebration only)
