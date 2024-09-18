From rolling bandages to helping needy families, Waukesha Service Club celebrates 94 years of doing good

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A longtime service organization in Waukesha celebrates 94 years of helping the community. Almost a century ago, the Waukesha Service Club started by rolling bandages for Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

Today, they serve families and other organizations in need throughout the county.

TMJ4 News Connie Smith, Vice President, Waukesha Service Club

"This year we are celebrating 94 years of history," said Connie Smith, vice president of WSC.

She shows off some of their items through the years as she walks TMJ4 reporter Rebecca Klopf through the gift shop at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

In 1930, the women of Waukesha wanted to find a way to give back. They started the Waukesha Service Club to help Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

"We held events at many historical places in downtown Waukesha," Connie said, speaking about their history.

TMJ4 News Cathy Waller (left) and Connie Smith (right) look at items inside the gift shop at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.

She has been a volunteer for almost two decades. Today, the WSC runs both the gift shop at ProHealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital and the WSC Thrift Shop at 1444 S. West Avenue, Waukesha. They don't get paid. Instead, WSC president Cathy Waller says they volunteer to run those shops so every dollar gets turned over to someone else.

"All the profit goes back into the community, to places like the food pantries, the Hope Center, the Women's Center, nonprofits like that," Cathy said.

TMJ4 News Cathy Waller, President, Waukesha Service Club

On top of that, they work one-on-one with families in need in Waukesha County.

"On any given day, I will get an email from a social worker at health and human services, for instance. They will say we have a family in need of groceries," said Nedra Ohm, a member of WSC.

Families are also allowed to come into the thrift shop and get what they need at no charge. But emergency resources are what they truly need.

"People are facing eviction, and they need extra funding to get by that month," Nedra said.

TMJ4 News Nedra Ohm, Waukesha Service Club

Their mission keeps all the volunteers coming back.

"It makes me appreciate more about Waukesha County and just how caring and giving the community is," Cathy said.

WSC's big fundraising is coming up on Oct 4. It is their Inspire to Serve Luncheon at 325 S Moreland Rd, Brookfield from 11 to 1:30 p.m. You can find more informationhere on how to attend.

