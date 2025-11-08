Former Waukesha daycare worker sentenced to 15 years for child abuse convictions

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A former Waukesha daycare worker convicted of child abuse was sentenced to 15 years in prison and seven years of extended supervision on Friday.

Heather Miller, 51, worked at Lawrence School when she committed the crimes. She was found guilty on three counts of child abuse for pushing a child's head into a pack and play, flinging another child across the room, and slamming a 1-year-old face down into a crib.

The defense argued there was no video evidence or proof of the allegations. During the trial, prosecutors presented testimony from other teachers who witnessed Miller's actions against children in her care.

Two other workers were also charged with failing to prevent bodily harm.

