Former Marine, Marquette grad fights cancer while serving as Waukesha County Deputy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Waukesha County sheriff’s deputy is in a fight for his life against a rare form of cancer. But his friends and coworkers say that between Deputy Steve Lyles' positive attitude and dedication to the job, you would never know it.

“It is what life is going to give me. Complaining about it isn’t going to get me anywhere,” said Steve.

TMJ4 Waukesha County Sheriff's Deputy Steve Lyles stands surrounded by his fellow deputies and friends.



The father of two is a former Marine and a Marquette University grad. He has been fighting papillary renal cell carcinoma (PRCC), a type of kidney cancer, for five years. But through it all, he continues to work for the community as a deputy. Steve says it is his childhood dream come to life.

“It is a purpose, right? I think once I lose a purpose, it is the door that opens to start losing your battle,” said Steve.

Photo provided Deputy Steve Lyles standing in the Waukesha County courthouse as Darrell Brooks, the man convicted of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attacks, appears in court.

Even through surgery, blood clots, and treatments, Steve refused to stop working. One of his best friends, fellow deputy Marshall Jensen, says he thinks the former Marine in Steve is part of why he has no quit.

“He serves with me on the firearms unit, so he’s teaching all of our deputies proper and safe gun handling,” said Marshall. “During the time he is available to help teach, he likes to shape the next generation of deputies.”

TMJ4 Deputy Marshall Jensen

The Waukesha Deputy Charities Association called TMJ4 News to ask if we could do a story about Steve. They said that despite his ongoing cancer battle, he has never asked for any help.

“This is the first time he has let us help him,” said Deputy Patrick Maylen. “So it took quite a bit of convincing for us to help him.”

Photo provided Deputy Steve Lyles during training

What has also changed is how aggressive Steve’s cancer has become. Steve, his wife, and two children are now traveling on his off days to hospitals around the country to see if he can qualify for any trials. While he says he doesn’t know what this next phase will bring, he is meeting it the way he has all along.

TMJ4 Deputy Patrick Maylen

“It could either work or not work. It could work for three months. It could work for five years,” said Steve. “In the meantime, it is a great journey.”

TMJ4 Deputy Steve Lyles

There is a fundraiser for Steve Lyles on Saturday, February 22, at Steel Tank Brewing in Oconomowoc. There is also a GoFundMe page for Steve here.

