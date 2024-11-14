First toy donated for needy kids found stolen and trashed at Wauksha bar

A Waukesha bar that started collecting Christmas gifts for children in need had its first donation stolen and thrown in the trash. Club 400 Bar and Grill says its cook gave them a new toy over the weekend. On Monday, they realized it was gone.

“Our cook, Dave, donated the first toy that was in the barrel. And we just know we saw part of the box ripped open and left in the barrel,” said Andrea Dorantes, owner of Club 400 Bar and Grill.

Andrea is trying to get back into the holiday spirit by hanging Christmas decorations in the bar after someone acting like a Grinch took from their donation bin.

“We were both kind of sad. We were excited because we hadn’t done anything like this before,” said Andrea.

Club 400 Bar and Grill signed up this year to be part of the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County’s toy drive. The toys are meant for the children of low-income families.

“A lot of people have lost jobs this year, their rent has increased. If they are not able to make ends meet, they can apply to our program,” said Sarah Hein, executive director of the Christmas Clearing Council of Waukesha County.

The Christmas Clearing Council says they need toys to help around 4,500 children every Christmas, so each donation is important.

“We aim to help as many families as we can because we just want it to be a magical Christmas,” said Sarah.

Andrea says that’s why they are now focusing their time not on the person who took the toy, but on encouraging more people to donate toys.

“Hopefully replacing the toy that somebody ruined?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“And then some,” said Andrea.

You can donate a new, unwrapped Christmas toy to Club 400 at 322 Williams St, Waukesha, until Dec. 17. Otherwise, you can find other drop-off sites here.

