Fire rekindles at Oscar's Frozen Custard in Town of Brookfield

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Fire crews returned to a custard shop that burned down Tuesday morning after flames rekindled later this evening.
Crews arrived at Oscar's Frozen Custard in the Town of Brookfield around 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19.
Officials told TMJ4 that crews faced challenges such as debris and strong winds. Multiple fire departments responded.
According to TMJ4’s crew on the scene, the fire now appears to be under control.
