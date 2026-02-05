Fans in Waukesha County make plans to watch Winter Olympics

WAUKESHA — With the Winter Olympics set to begin in Milan, some local sports fans are finding ways to watch the Games even if they can’t travel overseas.

Several residents in Waukesha County say they are planning their schedules around Olympic events.

“I religiously watch the Olympics,” said John Engel of Pewaukee. “Whenever they’re on — summer or winter — I love them.”

Engel said the Games feel especially personal this year. His sister is currently in Italy and has been sending photos of Team USA gear from the host city.

“She sent pictures of all the USA outfits they bought — one for every day,” he said.

For fans staying home, some Olympic events will be shown live during ticketed watch parties at Marcus Theatres locations in Wisconsin. Theaters plan to show select daytime events using NBC’s live Olympic broadcast.

“We’re about getting people in a room together to experience something — a memory,” Greg Marcus, CEO of Marcus Corporation, said.

"Plus, I think of all the heroes we have here. I was just talking to Bonnie Blair and all of the people we’ve had from here that go on to greatness- it takes it to the next level," Marcus added.

Fans say events like biathlon, speed skating, and figure skating are among the most anticipated.

Carla Peterson of Hales Corners said watching elite athletes compete keeps her coming back every Olympic cycle.

“It’s fantastic to see the work these people do to get to the top,” she said. “You start picking favorite people, and you get so excited when they do well.”

Others said watching with a crowd changes the experience.

“It just brings it to life,” Engel said. “It’s bigger.”

The Olympic watch parties at Marcus begin Friday with the Opening Ceremony and continue through the Closing Ceremony. You can see the schedule and buy tickets here.

Full coverage of the Winter Olympics will air on NBC.

