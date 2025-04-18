Family finds rare photos taken by Wisconsin's Tuskegee Airman in donated cameras

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Two months ago, when Michele Whaley donated two cameras that belonged to her great uncle—Wisconsin's only Tuskegee Airman, to the Waukesha Aviation Museum, she made a surprising discovery: film was still inside one of the cameras.

TMJ4 Michele Whaley looks at a photo of her great Uncle Aflred Gorham, Wisconson's only Tuskegee Airmen.

The family of Lt. Alfred Gorham, along with museum officials, embarked on a journey to see if the film from the 1920s could be developed and what images it might contain.

TMJ4 A photo of Alfred Gorham and the Tuskegee Airman hat sit on a table in the Waukesha County Airport.

"I think this was more of when he was in the service," Whaley said at the time of the donation, wondering if actual pictures might be preserved on the decades-old film.

TMJ4 One of the cameras donated to the Waukesha County Airport with film inside.

But inside that camera the general manager of Mike Crivello’s Camera said the film was compromised. Only two photo could be developed.

"I think maybe the camera was not advancing properly and it kind of overlapped,” said Jeffrey Hobbs.

TMJ4 Jeffrey Dobbs, Mike Crivello's Camera

When Whaley looked closely at the photos that did develop, she recognized a familiar face.

"It almost looks like his brother, Uncle Forrest," Michele said.

TMJ4 Photo developed from Alfred Gorham's camera.

She believes Uncle Alfred was behind the camera when he took this photo, which she thinks was captured in his family's backyard in Waukesha.

For Michele, the pictures hold personal significance for her family, while the cameras will enhance the collection of items that preserve Lt. Gorham's larger historical legacy.

Exhibits are now on display at both the Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport and the Waukesha County Airport to honor Lt. Gorham's legacy. But for Whaley, he was simply "Uncle Alfred,” though as she grew up, she came to understand his historical significance.

"The only Tuskegee Airman from the state of Wisconsin," Michele said.

Photo provided Alfred Gorham (center) with his squadron at Tuskegee.

He served in Europe and Africa—earning recognition for his flying skills. Gorham was shot down in Hungry became a prisoner of war in Germany until the end of World War II. Gorham was given a Purple Heart for his injuries during the war.

In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were given the Congressional Gold Medal for their exemplary service to the country.

"I think it is important not just for Alfred but for all of the Tuskegee. There were about a thousand pilots that signed up for this and all of them should be recognized," Michelle said. "We need to keep their story going."

