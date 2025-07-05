Families flock to Pewaukee Lake for entertaining Fourth of July

PEWAUKEE, Wis. — From water skiing pyramids to fireworks, Pewaukee's Fourth of July celebration offered something for everyone as community members gathered to honor Independence Day.

The Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club dazzled spectators with their acrobatic performances on the water, creating memories for families who came from near and far.

Kyle Wittwer and his daughter Emmerson traveled from the Madison area to spend the holiday with family at Pewaukee Lake.

"Emmerson gets to enjoy this day with her cousins and friends and stuff like that. So it's just always continuous memories and enjoying a day that everyone take off together and have good food and good drinks and celebrate," Wittwer said.

When TMJ4's Mike Beiermeister spoke with visitors about what drew them to Pewaukee for the holiday, many mentioned the natural beauty of the area combined with the special events.

"It's beautiful. It really, really is," Wittwer said while enjoying the park.

The performances by the Pewaukee Lake Water Ski Club have become a fan favorite not just on holidays but throughout the summer season, offering entertainment for all ages.

While some enjoyed the action on the water, others like Makayla Block and her family staked out prime viewing spots for the evening fireworks display.

"The firework show is really great, and I love how everyone really gathers in one spot and we can all just enjoy it together," Block said.

Block explained that coming to Pewaukee for the Fourth of July has been a tradition since her childhood. She described how her family makes a day of it by arriving early to secure the perfect spot.

"Sometimes we play card games, eat snacks, just take in the sun. People watching is probably the best one. But yeah, it's just fun to be out here," Block said.

The community came together through various activities - from swimming at the beach to watching the parade and water skiing performances. The sense of togetherness was evident throughout the day's events.

Both families TMJ4 spoke with emphasized that the holiday is about more than just entertainment - it's about connection and celebration of shared values.

"It's just a celebration of all the hard work that we do as community and we all get to celebrate together," Wittwer said.

Block shared similar sentiments about the importance of the holiday for bringing people together.

"I really love holidays and spending time with family, so it's fun to just have time that like is made for doing that rather than collectively," Block said.

