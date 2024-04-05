Eye drop murder case: Jessy Kurczewski gives long statement during sentencing

The sentencing hearing for Jessy Kurczewski has begun in Waukesha County.

Kurczewski, 39, was accused of killing Lynn Hernan, 61, five years ago by poisoning her with eye drops. A jury found her guilty in November of last year. Prosecutors say Kurczewski was Hernan's caregiver and one of only two people named in Hernan's will. They say Kurczewski's crime was motivated by greed, and that she defrauded Hernan out of more than $200,000.

Kurczewski spoke in court for around an hour during the sentencing hearing. She told Judge Jennifer Dorrow, "They got it wrong," referring to investigators. "No one got to know the real story or the real us for that matter. Lynn was our family."

Kurczewski has maintained her innocence throughout the trial process.

James Kelliher, an ex-boyfriend of Hernan also spoke.

"I believe Jessy is pure evil," he told the courtroom. "Lynn did nothing wrong."

"Your charade is up," Anthony Pozza, a family friend of Hernan's, told Kurczewski. "You'll never fool anyone again."

Kurczewski's mother, Jennifer Flowers, was also a longtime friend of Hernan and spoke in defense of her daugther, saying, "It disgusts me that my family's name has been tarnished so badly."

Kurczewski's defense attorney plans to "vigorously" appeal her conviction.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip