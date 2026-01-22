Extreme cold forces Waukesha shops to close, events to change: ‘Not a decision we take lightly’

WAUKESHA — Business owners and city officials across Waukesha are changing plans ahead of dangerously cold temperatures forecast later this week.

TMJ4 meteorologists say another round of snow arrives Wednesday night, followed by a sharp drop in temperatures. Wind chills could approach minus 40 degrees on Friday.

Waukesha Floral and Greenhouse said it will temporarily close because the extreme cold poses a risk to its living, perishable products, and delivery drivers.

“The cold is so extreme we choose to close,” owner Rebecca Haut said. “A green plant like this will turn brown and black instantaneously.”

Other businesses like Allo! Chocolat has posted to social media, echoing that they would be closed on Friday due to the cold.

Haut said the decision also involves employee safety.

“We have to be mindful of our drivers being stranded,” she said. “If we make a cautious and conservative decision now, we’re hoping it’s got everyone’s, including plants and flowers, best interest in mind.”

The extreme cold is also affecting community events.

The City of Waukesha said some Waukesha JanBoree activities are being moved indoors or rescheduled to protect participants and volunteers.

“We’ve had to cancel certain activities, maybe rescheduling,” said Joanna Adamicki, recreat

ion supervisor for special events. “It’s for the safety of participants and the volunteers out there.”

For a full list of activities and event changes, you can visit their website.

Officials urge residents to limit time outdoors and check ahead for business closures and event changes as the cold settles in.

“It’s a hard decision to make, and not one we take lightly,” Haut smiled. “We hope people come when it warms up because it’s beautiful in here.”

