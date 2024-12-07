Employees at Prolec Energy in Waukesha sent home early after "incident"

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Employees at the Waukesha Prolec Energy transformer manufacturing company were sent home early due to an incident, according to officials at the company.
TMJ4's Waukesha reporter Kaylee Staral was at the scene and saw the Medical Examiner's Office was called. The ME helps conduct autopsies and determines if deaths are homicides, suicides or accidental.
Waukesha police told TMJ4 there was no immediate information to release because the scene was still active and the investigation was ongoing.
Prolec Energy officials said they are working on a statement for release.
