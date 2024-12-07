Employees at Prolec Energy in Waukesha sent home early after "incident"

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Employees at the Waukesha Prolec Energy transformer manufacturing company were sent home early due to an incident, according to officials at the company.

TMJ4's Waukesha reporter Kaylee Staral was at the scene and saw the Medical Examiner's Office was called. The ME helps conduct autopsies and determines if deaths are homicides, suicides or accidental.

Waukesha police told TMJ4 there was no immediate information to release because the scene was still active and the investigation was ongoing.

Prolec Energy officials said they are working on a statement for release.

Talk to us: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip