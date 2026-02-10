Employee killed in industrial accident at Waukesha recycling center

WAUKESHA, Wis. — An investigation is underway into an industrial accident at a Waukesha recycling center that killed an employee on Monday.

The incident happened at Waukesha Iron & Metal, near Cleveland Avenue and East Main Street, which has provided recycling services to businesses for more than four decades.

The family-owned company issued a statement Tuesday, saying it was “deeply saddened by the loss of one of our employees in a workplace incident.”

In the statement, the company said it is “fully cooperating with the appropriate authorities as they review the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

The identity of the employee, who was pronounced dead at the scene, has not been released.

An examination is underway by the Waukesha County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause and manner of death, according to the Waukesha Police Department.

The medical examiner’s office is also working to identify the deceased employee.

