Emotional groundbreaking for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade Tragedy

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Another milestone in the process to heal for survivors of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy as ground is broken on a memorial. It includes a heart sculpture to honor the six people killed and more than 70 others injured.

TMJ4 Tyler Pudleiner was 17-years-old and marching in the parade with the Waukesha South High School band when he was hit.



While some victims are happy to see this progress, it also leaves some processing their own emotions.

"There are days that are harder than others. Stuff like this makes it complicated,” said Tyler Pudleiner.

He was 17 years old and marching in the parade for the Waukesha South High School band when he was hit. Tyler ended up in a medically induced coma and has since endured more than 25 surgeries and procedures. While he still has pain from that day, he is comforted knowing there will soon be a permanent memorial for him and the other survivors.

Courtesy of the City of Waukesha Memorial Rendering

“The main thing that always gets us through it is all of us survivors being there and helping get through it,” said Tyler.

Photo provided Tyler Pudleiner before he was hit in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Donna Kalik is part of the Dancing Grannies and has been representing the group in the process of getting the memorial built. She says it has been part of her healing journey.

TMJ4 Donna Kalik is part of the Dancing Grannies and has been representing the group in the process of getting the memorial built.

"I want to be jumping up and down and doing pom poms, all the things us Grannies do. But this is bittersweet. This should have never happened,” said Donna.

She is wearing the names of four members of the Grannies who were killed that day. She hopes this groundbreaking is the start of a new stage to bring people peace.

TMJ4 Member of the Dancing Grannies who were killed in the parade.

“It is a wonderful thing to have this memorial for all of the people,” said Donna. “It should be a comforting place. You can have your memories, you can do what you need to do.”

Once complete, the memorial will include the heart sculpture to represent the 6 people killed, surrounded by tiles created by the community and benches to reflect, heal, and remember.

"It is another way to show how resilient the city has been and how all of us have come back and shown that we are stronger,” said Tyler.

The city plans to open the memorial on November 21. That will be the third anniversary of the parade tragedy.

Talk to us: At TMJ4 News, we make every effort to listen to you and follow up on the issues that matter to you personally. If you have a story idea, tip, or comment about this story, let us know using the form below. Visit tmj4.com/tips for more ways to reach out to us and make your voice heard. Name Email Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip