Emergency crews responded to a wrecked truck and a stopped train in Mukwonago on Friday.

Our Waukesha County photojournalist, Jeff Morris, is on scene where police and a fire engine are parked by the tracks.

Watch: Crews respond to stopped train, wrecked truck incident in Mukwonago

Emergency crews respond to stopped train, wrecked truck incident in Mukwonago

Video shows a truck off the road by the train. We are working to learn more about what happened. TMJ4 has reached out to the medical examiner’s office and police, but they could not provide details at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip