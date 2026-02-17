BROOKFIELD — A double-overtime shootout has sent the Elmbrook 12UA boys hockey team to the state tournament in Hudson — a run players say few expected.

“I went into the game thinking there was a very low chance that we won,” said Logan Armstrong of Menomonee Falls. “Definitely underdogs there.”

TMJ4 News Brogan Peterson and Logan Armstrong.

The team practices at The Ponds of Brookfield and competes in Region 5 under the Wisconsin Amateur Hockey Association.

“When they went into their seeding meeting, they were lower ranked,” said Greg Copeland, owner of The Ponds. “Everyone else was surprised, but to them they weren’t.”

Earlier this season, head coach Craig Johnson promised his players a charter bus if they made it to state.

Watch: Elmbrook 12UA hockey team heads to state, fueled by underdog win and Olympic inspiration

Elmbrook 12UA hockey team heads to state, fueled by underdog win and Olympic inspiration

“‘If you guys win, we’ll get you a bus to the state tournament in Hudson, Wisconsin,’” Johnson laughed. “They looked at me after, and I said, ‘I guess I’m getting them a bus.’”

TMJ4 News Craig Johnson

Now, several families have launched a GoFundMe campaign to help cover the cost.

As they prepare for the March 6 trip, players have also been watching Olympic hockey for inspiration.

“Oh, we’ve been watching a lot, actually just watching the USA-Sweden today before we had to leave for practice,” Johnson said. “The other day, the boys were in the lobby watching the game before we had to get ready.”

Players say the international competition has been motivating.

“It’s awesome to watch how fast those guys are,” Armstrong said. “Definitely inspiring to see how fast and strong we can get.”

Brogan Peterson said the pace of Olympic and professional hockey stands out.

“It’s just so fast and physical, and I love that about it,” he said. “Makes you think, can we be there one day?”

TMJ4 News Greg Copeland

Johnson also points to sportsmanship as a shared value across levels of hockey.

“At the end of every game or playoffs or Olympics, there’s a handshake and camaraderie,” he said. “Hey, we worked hard. Great job, good game.”

As the team prepares to leave for Hudson on March 6, players say they’re ready to compete.

“No one has big expectations for us,” Johnson said, “but we know if we go in and do our jobs, we can be the person no one thought could succeed and win."

For Armstrong, the opportunity ahead is simple.

“It’s a dream,” he said.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip