HARTLAND, Wis. — Election workers began recounting votes after a school board candidate who lost by 10 votes filed a petition.

The three candidates with most votes won a spot on the Hartland-Lakeside School Board. Matt McNulty had the most with 2,326. Matt Schwab followed with 2,171 votes then Morgan Henning with 1,965 votes. John Poulos received 1,955 votes.

Poulos filed a petition on Monday, stating he believes mistakes were made in all wards in the counting. The petition claimed tabulation delays occurred after the polls closed due to irregularities and machines were improperly reading ballots.

Staff on site say that nothing has stopped the process.

Watch: Election workers begin recount for Hartland-Lakeside School Board seat

Recount begins for Hartland-Lakeside School Board seat

Poulos was not present at the recount before and while TMJ4 was there. TMJ4 tried to reach Poulos for a comment but did not hear back.

Morgan Henning, who won that third school board seat, said she called off work to be there.

"I didn't ask for the recount, but I support his choice. I'm going to be here to make sure that what he wanted gets done and in a way that we can all agree was correct," Henning said.

Henning said that she would accept the outcome of the results.

The recount will resume at 10 a.m. Friday at North Shore Middle School. You can view the live stream here.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip