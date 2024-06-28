East Troy girl donates hundreds of toys to other kids battling cancer

EAST TROY, Wis. — It looked like a major emergency response. But the only emergency was to make sure some special toys got delivered to the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Hospital.

TMJ4 Mary Schroeder, an 8-year-old with cancer, collected hundreds of toys for other children going through treatement at the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Hospital.

A month ago, we introduced you to Mary Schroeder, an 8-year-old with cancer. She asked if the community could help other children with cancer by donating to the MACC Fund’s Center for Cancer and Blood Disorder’s toy closet.

TMJ4 Fire fighters carry boxes of toys to take to the MACC Fund Center.

“We saw that the toy closet was empty,” said Mary.

“A lot of times kids are going multiple times a week for treatment and they are doing really hard things. So a toy is very helpful when kids can receive that,” said Jennifer Schroeder, Mary’s mother.

TMJ4 Fire trucks from five different communities lined up outside Mary's home to take toys to the MACC Fund Center.

Mary’s dad is a Waukesha Firefighter. We learned about her story from the Waukesha Assistant Fire Chief Joe Hoffman who told us the department had been rallying around Mary during her cancer battle. Mary said the only thing she wanted to do was help other kids with cancer feel better. So she put out the call to you in our story the community responded.

TMJ4 Fire fighters carry boxes of toys and Mary's brothers hold umbrellas over the the donations so nothing gets ruined before it gets to the hospital.

“We raised over $4,000 and that’s not including the Amazon packages that came every day with gifts,” said Jennifer.

TMJ4 Fire fighters line up with bins filled with toys.

The cash was turned into both toys and gift cards. Friday, five different fire departments including the City of Waukesha, Town of Waukesha, Vernon, Mukwonago, and East Troy showed up in the rain. They loaded up boxes filled with hundreds of toys into the fire trucks.

TMJ4 Lt. Nottling from the Waukesha Fire Department

“There are rigs from all over the area. We are family, this is what we do and we support our family,” said Lt. Dan Nottling. Waukesha Fire Department.

TMJ4 FIre fighters carry boxes of toys.

Then the fire crews loaded up Mary into a truck and drove her to Children’s Hospital to deliver all the toys to the MACC Fund Center. Mary’s nurse was there to get the toys along with Mary’s neighbor, Thomas. He is a 5-year-old who is also a cancer patient at the MACC.

TMJ4 Lori Williams with her son Thomas, 5. He is Mary's neighbor and also has cancer.

“It is just incredible,” said Lori Williams, Thomas’ mother. “I know how much this means not only for the kids but for the parents. Because these toys not only bring joy to the kids but when you can see your kid having a moment of happiness during a really hard time, that means everything, as a parent.”

“We had no idea that we were going to have the outpouring that we did. The support. It was non-stop,” said Jennifer.

TMJ4 Mary sits in a fire truck with the donated toys on the way to the MACC Fund Center.

Even though there are hundreds of items, the MACC Fund center says this will only last them a few months. You can still donate either to Mary’s Amazon list hereor directly to the MACC Fund.

