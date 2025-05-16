Eagle residents face extensive property damage after racketball-sized hail storm

EAGLE, Wis. — Homeowners in Eagle are assessing widespread damage after a severe storm dropped hail the size of racketballs on the community. Several residents reported significant property damage, with some describing the hail as the largest they've ever witnessed.
"Just loud, it sounded like bricks hitting the top of the house,” said said Michael Powell, who experienced hail damage to his property. "I have never seen hail that big in person.”
“It sounded like glass shattering," said Cassi Groves, who lives across the street from Powell.
The massive hailstones left problems across their neighborhood.
"It was just everywhere and it was huge," said Theresa Memmel, another neighbor describing the hail.
Powell, who shared pictures and video of the damage with the TMJ4 news team, said the storm left damage throughout his, particularly to his outdoor structures.
"If you look at my shed I have the white squares. I have eight holes from when they went through," Powell said.
Groves reported damage to multiple things around her house including her cars, hot tub, pergola, and likely her roof from the approximately two-inch hail.
"They were bouncing off the grounds," Groves said.
The storm has kept local contractors busy with repair requests. Frank Mazzarese from Apex General Contracting advises affected homeowners to start with their insurance.
"You want to go ahead call your insurance claim number and give the information and be as thorough as you can," Mazzarese said.
The Better Business Bureau warns residents to be cautious of potential scams following storm damage. They recommend verifying contractor credentials on the BBB website, reading online reviews, never paying the full amount upfront and interviewing multiple contractors before making a decision.
Powell, who was already following this advice by meeting with multiple contractors, believes the damage to his home is substantial.
"I think I am going to need a new roof with the size of the hail," he said.
The BBB also emphasizes that homeowners should ensure any contractor they hire is properly licensed and insured. They advise against feeling pressured to make immediate decisions, noting that in most cases, homeowners have up to a year to file an insurance claim.
