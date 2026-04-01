As homeowners work to get their lawns in shape this season, the cost to maintain green grass is growing due to rising fertilizer prices.

Most fertilizers rely on natural gas for production. With global tensions involving countries like Iran, which holds some of the world's largest natural gas reserves, prices can increase quickly.

Francisco Chavez, owner of C&L Lawn Services, said he noticed pricing going up from his suppliers, and prices at the pump are impacting the machinery he works on.

Alonna Johnson

"Right now, it’s our busiest time of the year for all companies of landscape," Chavez said.

Chavez is currently busy treating lawns with fertilizer to kill dandelions and provide nutrients to the grass. Despite the rising costs, he remains calm to prevent price hikes from trickling down to his customers.

Alonna Johnson

"We've been here before," Chavez said.

For homeowners looking for alternatives to traditional fast-acting nitrogen fertilizers, Milorganite is one option. Made in Wisconsin using treated wastewater byproducts, the product is less tied to global markets.

"It’s a good feed. It helps the soil out very much," Chavez said.

WATCH: Eagle lawn care specialists handling costs as global tensions drive up fertilizer prices

Eagle lawn care specialists handling costs as global tensions drive up fertilizer prices

While faster nitrogen fertilizers can green a lawn quickly and often cost less when supply chains are steady, Milorganite offers a naturally safe product. However, it comes with a tradeoff.

"Our product is faster for absorbing, so it’s faster to get into the soil. But Milorganite goes very slow," Chavez said.

The slower release requires more patience from homeowners. Still, Chavez said consistency is key for lawn care.

"We just have to keep it going. We know it's going to get better," Chavez said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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