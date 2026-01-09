Driver crashes into Stone Creek Coffee in Delafield

DELAFIELD — A woman crashed her vehicle into Stone Creek Coffee in Delafield on Friday morning, causing damage to the front of the building but leaving no one injured, according to Delafield police.

The crash occurred around 8:40 a.m. while employees and customers were inside the coffee shop, according to police.

Photos from the scene show the entrance of the coffee shop taped off with visible damage to the front of the building.

The driver was evaluated on scene as a precaution. She was not injured, nor were any of the employees and customers who were inside at the time of the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public and will release more information once it becomes available.

