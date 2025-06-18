Drinking on the streets: Waukesha residents push for change to let patrons carry drinks at downtown events

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha residents have been asking for years: Why can't they take their drinks outside during the popular Friday Night Live events? Now, city officials are considering a change that would allow just that.

The Waukesha Downtown Business Association (WDBA) has been working with city leaders to establish a designated outdoor refreshment area, or DORA, for certain special events in downtown Waukesha. The plan was presented to the common council on Tuesday.

TMJ4 Henry Gacek is the co-owner of newly opened Slice of Waukesha. He used to own Evlolution Bar at the 5 corners intersection in downtown.

"People have been asking why can't they take the drinks out of the place with them," said Henry Gacek, co-owner of Slice of Waukesha.

Photo Provided People walking at Friday Night Live in Waukesha.

This question has become a constant refrain during the summer events that bring the streets of downtown Waukesha alive with bands and businesses every Friday night from mid-June through the end of August.

Chris Janet, president of the Waukesha Downtown Business Association, has heard these inquiries repeatedly.

"All of our businesses get questions about it. Our group gets questions about it," Janet said. "People are always asking why."

TMJ4 Chris Janet is the president of the Waukesha Downtown Business Association.

The WDBA explains that recent changes to state law following COVID have made it possible to allow liquor to be carried out of establishments, removing a previous legal barrier.

According to Janet, allowing open containers within the event footprint could significantly boost business throughout the downtown area.

"It helps us get people to areas that don't see that traditional foot traffic and people may or may not be bringing beverages into Friday Night Live. If we have the ability to have open containers within the footprint then hopefully people are buying those beverages from our actual businesses," Janet said.

Photo Provided A band performing at Friday Night Live.

Community feedback appears to strongly favor the change. Janet says a survey found more than 87% of Waukesha residents supported the option, including the majority of Friday Night Live businesses.

Photo Provided People eating and drinking at tables during Friday Night Live.

However, not everyone is on board. One business owner, who preferred to remain anonymous, expressed concerns about maintaining the family-friendly atmosphere of the events, preferring that alcohol consumption remain inside bars and restaurants.

Others see potential benefits for retail establishments that don't serve alcohol.

TMJ4 Sarah Risser of DistINKtive Merch Co.

"They are only catching us at the end of the night. So it is nice for them to be able to shop us during the events and the music of Friday Night Live," said Sarah Risser of DistINKtive Merch Co.

The Waukesha Common Council is scheduled to vote on the ordinance change in two weeks.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip