Dousman man killed in industrial accident at New Berlin business

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A Dousman man was killed Monday morning in an industrial accident at a New Berlin business.
According to the New Berlin Police Department, the 37-year-old man was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. Monday at a business in the 19700 block of West Lincoln Avenue.
The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee of the business, according to authorities.
Representatives from the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to assist with the investigation.
This incident is still under investigation.
This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.
