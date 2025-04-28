Dousman man killed in industrial accident at New Berlin business

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — A Dousman man was killed Monday morning in an industrial accident at a New Berlin business.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, the 37-year-old man was pronounced dead around 8 a.m. Monday at a business in the 19700 block of West Lincoln Avenue.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was an employee of the business, according to authorities.

Representatives from the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) responded to assist with the investigation.

This incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip