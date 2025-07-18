Dousman man appears in court after being on the run from hit and run tractor death

WAUKESHA, Wis. — A Dousman man accused of hitting an elderly man on a tractor and driving off from the scene is now facing more serious charges. This after the 87-year-old victim, Al Eighmy, died of his injuries this week.

Matthew Brennecke now faces a charge of hit and run resulting in death after allegedly striking Eighmy, who was driving his tractor home after mowing his church's lawn in Oconomowoc. According to prosecutors, Brennecke admitted to police that he was driving the vehicle that hit Eighmy's tractor.

"He admits to driving the vehicle. He admits to seeing the tractor here that was involved. He admits to clipping the tractor with the victim, doesn't stop. Advises that he was scared essential and that's why he does not stop," said JJ Crawford from the Waukesha County District Attorney's Office.

Investigators say Brennecke's actions following the crash demonstrate an attempt to evade responsibility. After striking Eighmy, prosecutors allege Brennecke drove to a friend's property where he concealed the vehicle.

"He was involved with covering that car with a camouflage tarp as well as putting branches all over it," Crawford said.

Prosecutors further claim Brennecke went home and destroyed his phone after the incident. Brennecke's defense attorney, Amanda Nimmer, disputes all these allegations.

Charges in Oconomowoc hit-and-run upgraded; Bail set at $100,000

"Mr. Brennecke is vehemently denying much of what the state is said in that regard," Nimmer said.

While examining Brennecke's background, prosecutors pointed to what they described as a lengthy criminal history, including a previous hit and run offense in Milwaukee. The defense countered that none of his prior traffic issues exceeded misdemeanor level.

Waukesha County Court Commissioner David Herring, who presided over the hearing, expressed dismay at the allegations.

"What would possess somebody, to leave somebody, in a state so badly and that they take off," Herring said.

Brennecke was ordered held on $100,000 bond. He has not yet entered a plea and is scheduled to do so at his court appearance on August 6.

