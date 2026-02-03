Oconomowoc disability advocate praises police special needs tool: 'Why don’t more people know about this?'

WAUKESHA — A local disability advocate is encouraging families to use a tool she says can help make interactions with police more supportive.

The Waukesha Police Department is promoting its Special Needs Alert Form, which allows City of Waukesha residents to voluntarily share information about individuals with memory loss, cognitive conditions or other special needs.

Heidi Hamilton, director of the enrichment center at Journey21 in Oconomowoc, said the form helps bridge a common gap.

“We serve adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Hamilton said. “The general population often doesn’t know how to interact with them.”

The form allows families and caregivers to share details such as communication preferences, sensory sensitivities, medical conditions, and emergency contact information.

Information entered is stored in a confidential Waukesha PD database.

Police say having that information ahead of time helps first responders respond in a calmer and more informed manner.

“Many times, our adults will break down or will be afraid, and any little tips that you may learn about them to help relieve stress or anxiety are only going to make the situation better for both people,” Hamilton explained.

She said small details can matter in stressful situations.

“Do bright lights bother them? Loud noise? I like that the form asks about hobbies and things they like because it helps police learn what it takes to build a relationship with the individual,” Hamilton said.

This Special Needs Alert Form is available only to residents of the City of Waukesha.

Waukesha County offers a similar form, available on their website.

Residents outside Waukesha are encouraged to check with their local police departments for similar programs.

