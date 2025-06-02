MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. — TMJ4 is working to learn more about a police presence at a FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls on Monday.

About half a dozen law enforcement officers were on scene when TMJ4’s photojournalist arrived at the facility off County Line Road between Menomonee Falls and Germantown just before 6 a.m.

Watch: Police presence at FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls

DEVELOPING: Police presence at FedEx facility in Menomonee Falls

We have reached out to law enforcement in Germantown, Menomonee Falls, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

