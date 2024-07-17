Delivery drivers cash in on RNC visitors in Waukesha County

BROOKFIELD, Wis. — Even though the Republican National Convention is taking place in Downtown Milwaukee, there are a lot of guests staying in Waukesha County. It has drivers for food delivery and ride-share apps coming to Waukesha County to cash in on the visitors.

TMJ4 Elliona Austin is from Milwaukee but she is doing DoorDash in Brookfield. She didn't come to Waukesha County to work because of the RNC, she says this area just happens to be the busiest right now.

"I make more money out here,” said Austin.

She didn't plan to work for the RNC guests but she noticed as people started coming into Brookfield for the convention, orders picked up.

“It is way busier over here than anywhere else right now,” said Austin.

TMJ4 Anderson Lopez is driving in from Illinois to pick up and drive guests for the RNC.

On top of that, the City of Milwaukee says food delivery drivers are allowed in the security zone, but they will have to go through a vehicle security check before they enter. At certain times we have seen the wait to go through that check to be longer than an hour.

Anderson Lopez is a driver for a private company. He is not even from Wisconsin, but he is driving RNC guests mainly to and from airports.

“All the way from Chicago you got hired?” asked reporter Rebecca Klopf.

“Yeah I know,” said Lopez.

He says he is usually driving to O'Hare and then taking guests to different hotels. But Wednesday, he drove into Milwaukee for a 20-minute drop-off between the Brookfield Hilton Garden Inn and the Milwaukee Mitchell Airport.

TMJ4 Anderson Lopez gets in his vehicle to drive back to Illinois.

“Somebody hired you last night, just to pick somebody up from the Milwaukee airport to take them here. And you drove in from Chicago to do it?” asked Klopf.

“Yeah,” said Lopez.

Both Lopez and Austin say these are side hustles for them. They aren't getting rich off the runs but they are enjoying the extra cash.

“It is just a little extra. Probably like a hundred extra, just money to shop around and stuff like that,” said Austin.

