Delafield swim school looking to expand efforts, access to water safety

A local swim school is doing more than teaching strokes and building confidence — it’s working to make water safety accessible to all families.

The British Swim School, based in Delafield, has partnered with the Hope Floats Foundation to provide scholarships for families who might otherwise be unable to afford swim lessons.

“It does get expensive, and parents have to cut somewhere sometimes in what their kids can do,” said Maria McKellips, a parent whose children are enrolled in lessons.

McKellips is a big supporter of the swim school's teaching style and thinks the fundraiser is a great way to reach more families.

“Especially being in Lake Country — we’re around swimming pools, we’re around lakes, we’re around water,” she said. “It’s so important.”

Co-owner Joel Gannon said the school has already raised several thousand dollars through the initiative, thanks to support from local businesses and even instructors who pitched in to help.

That includes instructors like longtime swimmer David Gonzales Jr., a favorite among students and parents alike at the British Swim School.

“I’ve been swimming since I was like 8 years old; competitively, who knows how long before that,” Gonzales said. “I love working with the kids. I love talking to the parents. Everyone’s been super nice here.”

“Plus, our families love our lessons, so it wasn’t hard for them to get on board,” Gannon added. “They know the life-saving skills we provide, so they want to give that back to the community — and they know it’s local.”

The Hope Floats partnership allows the swim school to award scholarships directly to families in the region, starting in Cudahy.

Gannon reached out TMJ4 News for help reaching more people in the community looking to donate to their effort.

“You can only tread water for so long, you can only dog paddle for so long,” Gannon said. “That was one of the things we liked about this program — it focuses on water safety and survival, where a lot of programs don’t.”

