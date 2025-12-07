Delafield 13-year-old turns skateboarding competition into holiday toy collection

MILWAUKEE — At Four Seasons Skate Park in Milwaukee, 13-year-old Bobby Merkt from Delafield is turning his passion for skateboarding into purpose.

Merkt, who has been skating since he was 5, organized his second annual "Skate for Tots" event Saturday night - a skateboarding competition that collects donations for the U.S. Marine Corps' "Toys for Tots" program.

"The kids that are in need, they need a Christmas like everyone else. They need fun and toys, and I want kids that can't have that to have that," Merkt said.

TMJ4 News Bobby Merkt

The event has grown significantly since last year, when Merkt collected more than 100 toys for children in need.

He says this year brought more people and sponsors to the competition, which featured both street skating and bowl competitions.

"We all have this one magic wooden toy in common that brings us all together," Professional skateboarder Dakota White said.

White praised the young organizer's efforts .

"To get all skaters in the Midwest together, but be able to give back to the community as well, and to have it run by a young, promising skater is a really amazing thing to see," he said.

TMJ4 News Dakota White

For Merkt, skateboarding provides more than just fun - it's a stress reliever that connects him to a supportive community.

"I love the culture, the people, and the art," he said. "It gets my mind off of school work and stress and everything."

The eighth-grader organized the entire event himself, promoting it through his Instagram account.

TMJ4 News

"I feel good helping some kids out, also helping the building and the skate park out. Just having a good time and making the skate culture come together," Merkt said.

For those who couldn't make it to the event, Merkt says there are lots of ways to help this holiday season: donate toys elsewhere or donate your time.

This story was reported on-air by Kaylee Staral and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error