Day care parents and providers relieved Wisconsin budget includes child care funding

Parents and daycare providers in Wisconsin are breathing a sigh of relief after Governor Evers and Republican lawmakers reached a deal on child care funding. The agreement comes after months of uncertainty as the previous funding program that expired on July 1.

"Not trying to figure out where another $50, $100 a month is going is a huge relief as well," said Angela Lenz, a Waukesha mom.

TMJ4 Angela Lenz, a Waukesha mom

Lenz had been actively reaching out to elected officials about the issue, concerned about potential rate increases at her child's daycare.

"I have sent emails and letters and left a voicemail but I have not heard back," Lenz said.

When her attempts to contact officials went unanswered, she reached out to TMJ4 to help amplify her concerns. Her story reflects what many parents across the community have been experiencing as they worried about affording quality child care.

Scripps National

The new agreement uses $110 million in COVID-19 interest to continue payments that had previously kept day cares open and provided teacher raises and training. It also sets aside $66 million for providers who prepare children for school.

Heather Butkiewicz, a Brookfield daycare owner, sees the funding as a positive step forward.

"I am excited that for the first time early education was put into the budget. So that is a plus," Butkiewicz said.

UniversalImagesGroup State Capitol, Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by: Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The budget breakdown for child care funding includes:

$110 million for the Department of Children and Families to make direct "bridge payments" to providers

$66 million to fund 4K programs at child care centers

$2 million for a competitive grant program to help child care centers shrink their wait lists and increase available slots

Allowing workers 16 years and older to count as "assistant child care teachers"

Loosening child care ratios under a two-year pilot program

While questions remain about how the money will be distributed, both parents and providers TMJ4 spoke with consider this a win after months of advocacy.

"What tells me is people out there and parents need to keep advocating and be an advocate. Because that is what really made the difference, I think," Butkiewicz said.

TMJ4 Heather Butkiewicz, Brookfield day care owner

Lenz echoed this sentiment, encouraging others to speak up about issues affecting their families.

"Don't just stop at one person, continue reaching out until you find someone who will listen to you," Lenz said.

As we continue to follow this story, we'll be monitoring how these funds are distributed and the impact on families throughout Waukesha County. We're committed to bringing you updates as we learn more about implementation timelines and how providers plan to use these resources.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip