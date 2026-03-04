NEW BERLIN — A 17-year-old Milwaukee teen is facing felony charges after New Berlin police say he led officers on a chase early Saturday morning during an investigation into vehicle break-ins.

According to the New Berlin Police Department, officers were dispatched around 4:19 a.m. to the 1400 block of South Coachlight Drive after a caller reported someone looking into cars and pulling on door handles.

Police said officers saw multiple people running from the area and attempted to stop a car leaving the neighborhood.

Authorities said the driver did not stop and sped away, heading east on Greenfield Avenue. Investigators allege in a criminal complaint that the driver accelerated toward a squad car and reached about 80 miles per hour in a 40 mph zone.

Dash camera shows when officers used tire-deflating devices to slow the vehicle before forcing it to spin and stop near Greenfield Avenue and Vista View Drive. That’s where officers arrested the driver.

Watch: Dash camera shows early morning chases after New Berlin break-ins

Report of car break-ins leads to police chases

Prosecutors have now charged Nelson Enrique Velasquez Herrera, 17, of Milwaukee, with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent, fleeing an officer, and felony bail jumping.

Authorities said the 2013 Kia Optima he was driving had been reported stolen out of Milwaukee.

Court records state the teen was previously charged in Milwaukee County and was out on bond at the time of the incident.

Police said that while officers were arresting the teen, additional suspects got into another vehicle near the original break-in scene.

Officers attempted to stop that vehicle as well, but it fled onto Interstate 94.

Police said they ended that chase after several miles. No arrestswere made in the second pursuit.

Authorities said at least one vehicle was stolen and several others were entered. No officers or suspects were injured.

The investigation remains ongoing.

