WAUKESHA, Wis. — The tragedy in New Orleans hits close to home for the Dancing Grannies. They performed with a dance group there during Mardi Gras. Now they are trying to navigate their own feelings while helping their friends during this attack.

TMJ4 Dancing Grannies Jean Knutson (left) and Jan Kwiatkowski hold the necklaces of Louisiana that they received while performing at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

When word reached the Dancing Grannies that someone killed people with a vehicle in New Orleans, Jean Knutson and Jan Kwiatkowski said they felt the shock in their bodies.

“It is immediate sort of physical punch,” said Jan.

“The shock, the disbelief,” said Jean.

The Dancing Grannies have a special connection to the New Orleans community. Jan, Jean and most of the Grannies TMJ4 News reporter Rebecca Klopf has met show her the special Louisiana necklace they wear. Along with their 610 Stompers shoe necklace.

The Stompers invited the Grannies to perform with them during Mardi Gras this past year.

TMJ4 Jean and Jan ho;d up. their 610 Stompers shoe necklaces.

Seeing the images of the Walgreens saying, 'Oh my god we were there,’” said Jan.

Photo provided Dancing Grannies performing at Mardi Gras in New Orleans.

The thought of someone driving a vehicle through a crowd of people during a celebration brought Jan and Jean right back to the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack. In 2021, six people were killed including four members of the Dancing Grannies.

WATCH: Dancing Grannies say New Orleans connection makes this attack a 'sort of physical punch'

“So many things came flooding back,” said Jan.

“The flashbacks,” said Jean.

Gerald Herbert/AP Security personnel investigate the scene on Bourbon Street after a vehicle drove into a crowd on New Orleans' Canal and Bourbon Street.

They say as they try to process this tragedy they are reaching out to the people they know in New Orleans who reached out to them. Now they hope they can share their love and help them.

TMJ4 A vigil that was set up for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. (Dec. 6, 2021)

“The connect that we had now it is going to be even stronger. Unfortunately, now we are connected, we are both connected by senseless tragedy,” said Jean.

“They brought joy back into our dancing and I'm hoping we can do the same for them,” said Jan.

The Dancing Grannies say they have tentatively planned to perform with the Stompers for Mardi Gras 2026, but they are ready to go and support them whenever they are ready.

