Cudahy house fire sends one person to hospital after jumping from the porch roof

CUDAHY, Wis. — One person was taken to the hospital after jumping from the roof of the porch of a Cudahy home to escape a fire Wednesday morning.

The fire started on the first floor of the home near the intersection of Swift and Barnard and spread to the house next door, leading to the evacuation of everyone in the home, according to the fire chief.

TMJ4

The fire chief said the homes are very close to each other in this part where the fire occurred.

No other injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire has not been released.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.



Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip