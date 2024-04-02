Critical pieces still missing as New Berlin baby's death investigated.

NEW BERLIN, Wis. — It has been one week since a baby died at an unlicensed New Berlin in-home daycare and still there are no answers to how the 4-month-old died. Investigation says there are critical pieces they still need.

TMJ4 News The now-closed in-home daycare center in New Berlin.

It has been one week since this horrific call.

Dispatch: “Report of a 4-month-old child not conscious, not breathing. CPR is in progress."

Tuesday, March 26th, New Berlin Police responded to an in-home daycare near 130th and Cleveland where a 4-month-old baby boy was found not breathing. He later died.

Thursday, March 28th, we showed you a letter that was sent by the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families to the owner of CJ's Child Care. We aren't naming that owner because she has not been charged with a crime. The letter told the owner to "immediately stop providing child care" because she was operating illegally. Records show the child care had seven children under the age of four… which is against the law for an unlicensed facility.

Today, we spoke again to the people in charge of the investigation into the baby's death, the New Berlin Police Department and the Waukesha County Medical Examiner's Office. The police say there is no update as the investigation is still underway and they are waiting for information including the medical examiner's report and autopsy.

Sal Sendik

The ME’s office says they are waiting for postmortem testing that includes toxicology, microbiology, and medical records review., among other tests. All the testing they say is standard testing for a child's sudden death.

The ME's office did not have a timeline as to when those tests would be coming back. They say some of those tests are sent to national laboratories. New Berlin Police say once those results are back it will be up to the Waukesha County District Attorney's office to decide if there would be any charges. DCF is conducting their own investigation into the daycare and the results should be known in the next 30 to 60 days.

