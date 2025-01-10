Crews respond to fire at Olive Garden in Brookfield; no injuries reported

BROOKFIELD — Crews responded to a fire at Olive Garden in Brookfield on Thursday after flames broke out on the roof in the HVAC system.

Workers with an HVAC company were replacing a unit when cardboard pieces ignited the fire at 18180 W Bluemound Road, according to the assistant fire chief of the Town of Brookfield Fire Department.

Employees TMJ4 spoke with said they were working when sparks and flames began coming from near the vents inside the restaurant.

Multiple crews responded to the fire, and the scene was brought under control, according to our crew at the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

