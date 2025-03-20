Controversial Kiosk: Brookfield community weighs in on if self-service cannabis should be allowed

A cannabis kiosk that has been inside Brookfield Square Mall is now raising concerns. An alderman wants it out. The owner says it is safe, secure and legal.

TMJ4 Self-service kiosk for cannabis inside Brookfield Square Mall next to the Barnes and Nobles.

“These are all gummies,” said Bill Fuchs, the the owner of Ethereal Gold Dispensary, showing some of the products found inside the kiosk he has at Brookfield Square Mall.

Until Wednesday, the kiosk sold cannabis and psychedelic mushrooms; however, Bill said he pulled the psychedelic mushroom at the request of the mall.

TMJ4 Bill Fuchs (left) and Mike Fuchs stand holding some of the products found inside the kiosk.

“It is all legal. It is all perfectly compliant. It takes photo IDs. You have to be 21 years-old to purchase and have a valid credit card,” said Bill.

The kiosk has been in the mall since December of 2023. It sits right outside the Barnes and Noble. A surprise to some people in the community who learned this week that a Brookfield alderman wanted to create an ordinance to stop it and others like it. He's concerned about kids having access to cannabis products.

TMJ4 Cheryl Wolfe

“Do kids hang around the mall anymore?” asked community member Cheryl Wolfe. “I haven't been in a mall in awhile.”

TMJ4 Dave Wise

"If they aren't going to regulate it, who cares?” answered Dave Wise, another community member who first asked if it was legal to sell.

TMJ4 Ethereal Gold Dispensary in downtown Waukesha

Brookfield Alderman Mike Hallquist said he has heard complaints from his community members about the kiosk.

"In the city right now you aren't allowed to sell tobacco products or alcohol products in a stand-alone vending machine. I think a lot of these products should be controlled very similar to that,” said Hallquist. “I do worry about adolescent misuse.”

TMJ4 Brookfield Ald. Mike Hallquist

“He just wants to ensure it shouldn't be sold to children, which we agree with,” said Mike Fuchs from Ethereal Gold Dispensary on what he said Alderman Hallquist told them.

“A hundred percent,” said Bill, saying he only wants legal sales.

“We take age compliance very seriously here,” said Mike Fuchs.

TMJ4 The kiosk in Brookfield Square Mall

The plan to create an ordinance against self-service kiosks was referred to a committee this week by Brookfield's mayor. Hallquist said he expects to introduce an ordinance in the next few months.

