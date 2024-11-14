'Completely unacceptable': Community members raise concerns about sex offender returning to New Berlin

NEW BERLIN — Concerned New Berlin community members filled City Hall Wednesday evening to hear about a sex offender returning to the area.

"Completely unacceptable,” concerned community member, Darren Krueger said.

Krueger was given a one-day notice about this meeting to discuss Nicholas Weaver being released from prison on Nov. 19.

Court records show Weaver served a year and a half sentence for child enticement-sexual contact.

"There's tons of kids in that neighborhood. There are tons of kids in New Berlin and again it's unacceptable that this offender is living anywhere near these kids,” Krueger said.

The home Weaver is returning to is less than 500 feet from Weatherstone Park. That’s where investigators say he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in 2019.

"Near the park that it occurred in and second of all less than a mile from a school is completely asinine. It makes no sense and should not be allowed under any circumstances,” Krueger said.

According to this New Berlin ordinance, sex offenders cannot live less than 500 feet from a child safety location.

However, Weaver lived at the location before the law was passed. The city says he's allowed to return there.

"In essence, he was grandfathered in,” a New Berlin Police Officer said.

Neighbors tell TMJ4’s Megan Lee that they want the loophole closed.

"Grandfathered in be damned. We can't grandfather in criminals,” Krueger said.

"Why do we even allow sex offenders in our community? My answer is simple, by barring any sex offender from coming into our community, the Supreme Court would say that's unconstitutional,” a New Berlin Police Officer explained.

Police say Weaver will be under strict GPS monitoring as he returns to the community.

