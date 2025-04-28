Commercial gas leak in Hartland causes evacuation at Haight Dr., Cottonwood Ave.

HARTLAND, Wis. — A commercial gas line leak in Hartland has led to the evacuation of anyone within a one block radius of Haight Drive and Cottonwood Avenue, according to the Hartland Fire Deparment.

The community is asked to avoid this area as the scene remains active. Authorities warn motorists not to try to drive through the area.

This is a developing story. Continue following TMJ4 for updates.

