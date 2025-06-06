Coming back bigger, Oscar's Frozen Custard shows plans to rebuild after fire

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD, Wis. — After a devastating fire destroyed the beloved Town of Brookfield location last November, Oscar's Frozen Custard owners are moving forward with ambitious plans to rebuild — with several community-requested improvements.

TMJ4 Jim and Susie Taylor stand on what's left of the Oscar's in the Town of Brookfield after a fire last year.

"It is kind of sad walking on here, but it is going to be rebuilt," said Susie Taylor, who owns Oscar's Frozen Custard with her husband Jim.

The couple is determined to bring back the popular custard stand that has been a fixture in the community for generations.

"Jim and I said we are coming back, and we are going to make it bigger and better than ever," Susie said.

Provided Rendering of the rebuild Oscar's

For many in the Brookfield area, Oscar's represents more than just frozen custard — it's a place where memories are made. After hearing from countless customers about what the location meant to them, the Taylors knew rebuilding was essential.

"It's true, countless people have told us stories about meeting their wives or girlfriends here, bringing their kids. It is story after story. It makes us happy," Jim Taylor said.

The new Oscar's will maintain its familiar footprint but with significant enhancements that address feedback the owners have received from customers over the years.

Provided Rendering of the rebuild Oscar's

"We are adding about a thousand square feet," Jim explained, showing renderings of the new building.

One of the most anticipated additions will be covered outdoor seating. "We will have outside dining right outside under a veranda-type thing," Susie said.

TMJ4 Jim and Susie Taylor

Perhaps the most functional improvement will be a new double drive-through system, designed to address traffic concerns that neighbors and customers have experienced.

"That will eliminate some of the car stacking that happened on Kossow Road here, and it will be faster service," Susie explained.

Photo provided The inside of Oscar's before the fire with the metal artwork on the walls.

The Taylors are also working to preserve the character that made the original location special. Some of the metal art silhouettes that survived the fire will return to the walls of the new building, alongside new pieces.

TMJ4 Jim Taylor shows off the metal artwork that he found after the fire.

For the couple, rebuilding Oscar's isn't just about business - it's personal.

"We're so excited to get this thing built," Susie said.

Jim added, "It gives us a purpose in life."

TMJ4 The metal artwork are silhouettes of the Taylor family including Jim and Susie, their children, nieces and nephews. This is a piece that survived the fire.

The new Oscar's Frozen Custard is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2026.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

