Brookfield’s 87-year-old cashier greets customers by day, Brewers fans by night

BROOKFIELD — Just past 6 a.m., the front doors click open, newspapers get stacked, and Register 5 lights up. That’s when 87-year-old Tony Curro starts his day at the Pick ’n Save at Capitol and Calhoun.
“I retired early from the graphic arts and did a lot of repair work on my home, and then I decided I was bored,” Curro said. “They were opening this store, and I applied. And I’ve been here as a cashier ever since.”
After more than two decades at the Brookfield store, Curro has built a loyal following of regulars who line up just to see him.
“I like to be around people, and I like to be active,” he said. “Store treats me well, customers treat me well.”
That connection carries over long after his morning shift ends.
When he clocks out, Curro heads to American Family Field, where he’s worked as a Brewers usher for more than two decades, greeting fans in Sections 227 and 228.
“Most of the customers know that I work here and part-time for the Brewers, so they talk baseball,” he said.
These days, as the Brewers battle through the NLDS, Curro finds that those conversations naturally turn to the playoffs — and the team he’s proud to represent.
For Curro, both jobs come down to the same thing: the people.
“I like to be around people,” he said. “I like to be active.”
