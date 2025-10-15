BROOKFIELD — Just past 6 a.m., the front doors click open, newspapers get stacked, and Register 5 lights up. That’s when 87-year-old Tony Curro starts his day at the Pick ’n Save at Capitol and Calhoun.

“I retired early from the graphic arts and did a lot of repair work on my home, and then I decided I was bored,” Curro said. “They were opening this store, and I applied. And I’ve been here as a cashier ever since.”

After more than two decades at the Brookfield store, Curro has built a loyal following of regulars who line up just to see him.

“I like to be around people, and I like to be active,” he said. “Store treats me well, customers treat me well.”

That connection carries over long after his morning shift ends.

Brookfield’s 87-year-old cashier greets customers by day, Brewers fans by night

When he clocks out, Curro heads to American Family Field, where he’s worked as a Brewers usher for more than two decades, greeting fans in Sections 227 and 228.

“Most of the customers know that I work here and part-time for the Brewers, so they talk baseball,” he said.

These days, as the Brewers battle through the NLDS, Curro finds that those conversations naturally turn to the playoffs — and the team he’s proud to represent.

For Curro, both jobs come down to the same thing: the people.

“I like to be around people,” he said. “I like to be active.”

