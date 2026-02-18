Brookfield ice arena connects community to Olympics excitement through diverse programs

The Eble Park Ice Arena in Waukesha County is proving that you don't have to just watch the Winter Games from your couch — you can experience the excitement firsthand, regardless of your age or skill level.

From adults taking their first tentative steps on ice to young girls dominating the fastest-growing youth sport in the country, Eble Park serves as a gateway for community members to connect with winter sports in ways that mirror the Olympic competition they see on television.

Breaking barriers for adult beginners

The North American Community Hockey League has created something unprecedented at Eble Park: a beginner hockey program designed specifically for adults who have never skated before.

The co-ed adult league removes traditional barriers to entry by providing loaner equipment and creating a welcoming environment where beginners can learn alongside others at the same skill level. The program emphasizes accessibility and support, allowing adults to build confidence while learning fundamental skating and hockey skills.

Girls hockey experiences explosive growth

While adults are discovering hockey for the first time, young female athletes are driving unprecedented growth in the sport. The Waukesha County Youth Hockey Association Girls Hockey Program has become the fastest-growing girls hockey program in Wisconsin.

This local success reflects a national trend. USA Hockey reports that girls' participation nationwide has surged 65% over the past 15 seasons, making it one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country.

The program's coaches emphasize the unique aspects of developing female athletes, highlighting the competitiveness, strong team culture, and confidence-building opportunities that come with participating in a rapidly expanding sport.

Figure skating showcases artistry and teamwork

Beyond hockey, Eble Park also serves as home to figure skating programs that combine individual artistry with team dynamics. The Elite Skating Academy offers pathways from basic Learn-to-Skate classes to competitive freestyle and synchronized skating opportunities.

The program allows skaters to progress from individual skill development to team-based synchronized skating, where athletes perform coordinated routines that require precision, creativity, and collaboration.

Connecting community to Olympic dreams

The diverse programming at Eble Park demonstrates how local facilities can serve as launching pads for winter sports participation. Whether someone is inspired by Olympic hockey, figure skating, or simply wants to try something new, the arena provides accessible entry points for all skill levels.

For those interested in getting started, programs range from basic skating lessons to competitive team opportunities. The facility's approach emphasizes that winter sports participation doesn't require prior experience — just enthusiasm and willingness to learn.

Community members can visit waukeshacounty.gov/ice to explore available programs and take their first steps toward experiencing the sports they watch during the Winter Games.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Let's talk: Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips. Name Email Phone number Story you're commenting on Message Verification: Submit

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip