Brookfield fire department responded to call for hazardous materials in commercial building

BROOKFIELD — The Brookfield Fire Department responded to a large commercial building after receiving a call regarding a hazardous materials release on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire crews immediately initiated a systemic size-up and hazard assessment upon arrival and had quickly identified the source to be a leaking refrigerant.

The leak had come from a large walk-in commercial freezer unit and had been determined to be confined to the freezer and immediate surrounding area. Following hazardous materials response protocols, the crew had evacuated employees and patrons out of the building.

Unsplash Images

The fire department had secured the affected equipment and implemented ventilation procedures to dissipate the refrigerant. The crew had also done air quality monitoring to ensure the safety conditions prior to re-opening of the business.

There were no injuries reported to civilians or to the crews. The business was able to re-open its doors along with a licensed contractor on site to complete the necessary repairs to the machinery.

